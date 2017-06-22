Lawmaker: 240-day grace period doesn’t solve workforce problems

REPRESENTATIVE Angel Demapan, vice chairman of the House Committee on Foreign and Federal Affairs, said the 240-day grace period for CW-1 permit holders does not resolve the CNMI’s workforce problems.

The 240-day grace period allows CW-1 permit holders to remain in the CNMI while waiting for a decision to be made in connection with the processing of their CW renewal petitions.

“We will still have a shortage of workers,” Demapan said. “It doesn’t allow us to move forward.”

He added, “At the end of the day, it still means someone has to go home, and we have to find another worker. That’s fine if we have a sufficient number of local workers, but when we don’t for certain positions then we force our businesses to either reduce their services or shut down, and that is not something that we want to see.”

Demapan said he will continue to work with the administration and its working group that is drafting legislation “so we can get work done in the U.S. Congress.”

He said he is also in communication with American Samoa Congresswoman Aumua Amata Coleman Radewagen.

“She is willing to help us out. She has made tremendous efforts in the U.S. Congress, especially because she is a Republican and is in line with the Republican administration in the White House.”

In an email, the office of U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan said it received the following clarification from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services District Director David Gulick in response to an inquiry regarding the 240-day rule:

“An employee in CW-1 nonimmigrant status may lawfully continue working for up to 240 days after the previously approved CW-1 status expires if:

“• The current employer files a CW-1 petition for FY 2018 asking to continue previously approved employment;

“• The employer files the petition before the CW-1 status expires; and

“• The employer asks to extend the employee’s stay in the petition.

“Please note that the employee is not eligible for the additional 240 days if USCIS rejects the employer’s petition.

“Additionally, the 240 days of continued employment authorization does NOT extend a CW-1 worker’s nonimmigrant status. It only allows the employee to continue working with the same employer. It does not give nonimmigrant status or lawful presence that allows an employee to avoid accruing unlawful presence under section 212(a)(9) of the Immigration and Nationality Act. Unlawful presence, depending on the length of time, can be a bar to future admissibility to the United States. However, if the employee is the beneficiary of a timely filed, non-frivolous CW-1 petition requesting an extension of stay, the employee generally will not accrue unlawful presence if nonimmigrant status is not violated before the employer files the CW-1 petition and the employee does not engage in unauthorized employment.”