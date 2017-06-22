Global coral bleaching may be ending, US agency says

MARYLAND (AFP) — Coral reef bleaching may be easing after three years of high ocean temperatures, the longest such period since the 1980s, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said on Monday.

Its experts said satellite data and other analysis showed widespread bleaching was no longer occurring in the three ocean basins — Atlantic, Pacific and Indian — “indicating a likely end to the global bleaching event.”

Scientists from the NOAA, an agency of the U.S. Department of Commerce, said they will closely monitor sea surface temperatures and bleaching “over the next six months to confirm the event’s end.”

Since 2015, tropical coral reefs have seen above-normal temperatures, and more than 70 percent experienced prolonged high temperatures that can cause bleaching.

U.S. coral reefs were hit hardest, with two years of severe bleaching in Florida and Hawaii, three in the Mariana Islands, and four in Guam, according to the NOAA.