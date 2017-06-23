Community invited to help create health-and-wellness program

PUBLIC Health’s Non-Communicable Disease Bureau administrator Becky Robles is inviting the public to participate in formulating a program that will help advance the agency’s campaign for health and wellness.

“We want the community to participate in developing strategies because once we finalize the work plan we will submit it to our grantor. They will review it, and if they approve we will get funding,” Robles said, referring to $62,000 in Preventive Health and Health Services Block Grant.

The grant funds programs that deal with the leading causes of death and disabilities.

It is provided to all 50 states, the District of Columbia, two American Indian tribes, and the territories to help address their unique public health needs in innovative and locally defined ways.

On Thursday, June 22, the CNMI Preventive Health and Health Services Block Grant public hearing will be held in the Public Health and PHEPP conference room of the Commonwealth Health Center at 9 a.m.

The goal is to collect public input on the use of the FY 2017 block grant funding for public health programming in the CNMI.