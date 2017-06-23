Anthony Eugenio arrested for contempt

POLICE arrested Anthony Decorina Eugenio, 36, an STI Discovery driver, for contempt.

According to court documents, on March 2, 2017, Eugenio was arrested for pulling his girlfriend’s hair and punching her while they were in a car.

On March 9, 2017, he appeared before Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho for bail modification.

Eugenio posted 10 percent of the $5,000 bail, and was released to his mother as third-party custodian.

As part of his release terms and conditions, Eugenio must not have contact with his girlfriend or girlfriend’s children.

On June 18, 2017, at 8:10 p.m., Eugenio’s girlfriend was arrested for disturbing the peace and assault and battery. Police said the victim was Eugenio.

She told police that a day after Eugenio’s release on March 3, 2017, he came to her sister’s house in As Matuis where she lived and picked up her and her children and brought them to Chinatown where they had been living together.

Police said probable cause exists to support the charge of contempt against Eugenio in violation of Title 6, Subsection 3307 of the Commonwealth Criminal Code.

On June 21, 2017, Eugenio appeared before Associate Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio for a bail hearing.

The judge imposed a $1,000 bail on the defendant who appeared in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

The government was represented by Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Wilberscheid while the court appointed Assistant Public Defender Nancy Dominski to represent Eugenio.

Eugenio will be released upon posting 10 percent of the $1,000 bail amount.

He will return to court for the preliminary hearing on June 30, 2017, at 9 a.m.