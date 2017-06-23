Judge Naraja denies Larson’s motion for summary judgment

SUPERIOR Court Presiding Judge Robert Naraja on Tuesday denied CNMI Department of Finance Secretary Larrisa Larson’s motion for summary judgment against the attorney general who sued her over a legislative payhike for public officials.

Last week, Judge Naraja denied Larson’s motion to disqualify AG Edward Manibusan from the lawsuit.

According to the judge, the case centers on a dispute over whether the level of compensation paid to the governor, lt. governor and lawmakers is constitutionally permissible.

On Feb. 9, 2017, the AG filed a lawsuit in Superior Court, seeking an order declaring the payhike law, P.L. 19-83, unconstitutional.

The AG also wanted the court to declare Public Laws 7-31 and 4-32 unconstitutional, and to declare that the 20th Legislature’s legal salary is $8,000 per annum. Each lawmaker currently gets an annual salary of $39,000.

The AG also asked the court for an injunction to ensure that no unconstitutional salaries are paid out. He named Larson, in her official capacity, as defendant.

Larson, represented by attorneys Kimberlyn K King-Hinds and Matthew T. Gregory, asked the court for a summary judgment, adding that the AG’s complaint suffers from a number of legal defects.

Larson raised three issues: 1) whether the case is ripe for adjudication since no appropriation has been made to pay out the allegedly impermissible raises in P.L. 19–83; 2) whether Larson is a proper party; and 3) whether the AG is statutorily barred from bringing a claim against an executive agency like the Department of Finance.

Judge Naraja in his order stated that Manibusan’s suit is ripe for adjudication because the AG’s claims are purely legal challenges and as such there is no need to wait for the actual application of the law.

The judge noted that the secretary of Finance has paid out compensation based on P.L. 4-32 and P.L. 7–31.

“The dispute is certainly ripe because the alleged injuries, unconstitutional payments, are not in any way speculative,” the judge said.

In his lawsuit, Manibusan alleged that violations are ongoing every time the Department of Finance secretary pays out compensation.

“Each salary increase has built upon a previous unconstitutional salary increase all salary increases are unconstitutional,” the AG added.

In his order, Judge Naraja stated that Larson, as secretary of Finance, has a stake in the dispute.

Her office has a duty to disburse public funds, and it is the disbursement of public funds that is at the heart of this dispute, the judge added

“Enjoining Larson from paying out compensation would undoubtedly redress AG Manibusan’s alleged injury by preventing the allegedly unconstitutional disbursements of public funds from being made,” the judge said.

Moreover, Manibusan in his official capacity as the attorney general, is constitutionally empowered to bring suit against executive agencies and their offices, the judge added.

“After careful consideration,” he said, “the court rejects Larson’s argument that the AG cannot properly bring suit against her. Manibusan has plenary authority to bring suit alleging violations of commonwealth law whether the violation is civil or criminal in nature.”

The judge said “in the inexorable circumstance that the attorney general brings suit against a department, by suing that department’s officer, the AG is obligated to ensure that competent counsel is appointed, which has occurred in this case.”