MVA hosts 5 major Chinese media outlets

(MVA) — Five mainstream media outlets covering Southern China recently visited the Marianas to capture scenic sites and memorable experiences in Saipan and Tinian to share with their audience.

These media, hosted by the Marianas Visitors Authority, reach over 1.8-million via print circulation and over 3-million via radio and television.

“Last month’s familiarization tour was an excellent opportunity to share the Marianas with a very large part of southern China, which is a major market for us,” said MVA Managing Director Christopher A. Concepcion. “In particular we were pleased to give them the chance to have a unique culinary and community experience at our iconic Taste of the Marianas Int’l Food Festival & Beer Garden.”





While in the Marianas on May 27-29, 2017, the group visited scenic and historic sites in Saipan and Tinian, the Taste of the Marianas International Food Festival & Beer Garden, Sea Touch marine encounter, Kinpachi Restaurant, Paseo de Marianas, I Love Saipan, T Galleria, Managaha, Mariana Lounge, Monster Truck car rental, Best Sunshine International yacht and casino, and Sichuan Restaurant.

Voice of China was started in 1994 by Chinese National Radio and is the only bilingual (Cantonese and Chinese) national radio channel to cover HK, Macao, and the Pearl River Delta. “Saying Guangdong” is the leading food program of Voice of China, introducing the most popular food culture from all over the world.

Founded in 1952, the radio programs of Sichuan Radio and Television are the most popular radio channels in Southwestern China and reach across Southeast Asia as well. “Minjiang Traveler” is a travel-themed program of FM99.5 with a very large and growing audience.





TVS2 is the first satellite channel to broadcast purely in Cantonese in mainland China. The program “FUN” is a lifestyle entertainment show, which has been broadcasting for over a decade.

Founded in 1952, Guangzhou Daily is the leading newspaper under Guangzhou Daily Corp. It is the most distributed, most subscribed, bestselling and most viewed newspaper in Guangdong province.

Tencent is one of the mainstream news portal websites in China, with over 800 million daily page views. Tencent Guangong (gd.qq.com) is the regional portal in Southern China.