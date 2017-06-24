Lawmakers discuss bill to establish reciprocity agreement for Guam and NMI drivers license holders

(Press Release) — CNMI Rep. Ivan A. Blanco and Guam Sens. Wil Castro, Tommy Morrison, Joe S. San Agustin and Dennis Rodriguez Jr., are finalizing and intend to introduce mirror legislation to extend non-commercial drivers license reciprocity to residents of the CNMI and Guam.

The reciprocity agreement bill will be introduced in their respective legislatures. The bill aims to establish programs, agreements and other privileges that may mutually benefit the people of the Marianas and that are in conformance with the transportation laws of the United States.

Representative Blanco and Senator Castro agree that both island communities have enjoyed a shared heritage, kinship, trade relations, language and culture over the millennia.

“This CNMI-Guam effort will benefit students, families, entrepreneurs, and those travelling for medical purposes or whose stay extends past 30 days at a time. This is an initiative that we have been working on for the past few months, and I’m pleased that it is moving forward,” says Representative Blanco.

“I lived in the CNMI and my mother has deep roots here. It’s only logical that if Guam and the CNMI comply with the same U.S. laws that we should afford each other the same courtesies. By doing so it builds solidarity between our people, closer relations between our governments, and a spirit of good faith as we grow and prosper together,” says Guam Sen. Wil Castro. He lived on Saipan and is a former director of institutional effectiveness for Northern Marianas College.

The bill requires that persons possess a valid driver’s license for no less than one year and provide proof of U.S. citizenship.