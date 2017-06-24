Boat knocked off trailer

A FISHING boat was knocked off its trailer and, for a while, blocked traffic on a public road in Tanapag.

Jesse Taitano said the accident was caused by a truck that hit the boat trailer from behind.

Taitano is the captain of the boat, Madonna 1. He said the driver of the truck, for some reason, “blacked out” and struck the trailer. No one was injured.

The incident happened near Tanapag Middle School and the Mobil gas station on Thursday at around 2 p.m.

The boat was returned to its trailer with the use of a crane truck.

Residents said even though the boat was blocking traffic, police did not immediately show up, and when they did, all they did was to place traffic cones on the road and left.