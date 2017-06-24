Marianas Variety

  • Facebook Like
  • RSS
  • Youtube

Last updateSat, 24 Jun 2017 12am

PREVIOUS NEXT
Headlines:
Visiting triathletes vow to save Tagaman

     

     

     

     

     

    Thursday, June 22, 2017-10:40:50P.M.

     

     

     

     

     

Boat knocked off trailer

  • Print
23 Jun 2017
By Bryan Manabat - bryan@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff

A FISHING boat was knocked off its trailer and, for a while, blocked traffic on a public road in Tanapag.

Click to enlarge
Madonna 1 was knocked off its trailer after being hit from behind by a truck on Thursday afternoon near the Tanapag Mobil gas station.
A crane truck returns the boat to its trailer. Photos by Bryan Manabat
Jesse Taitano said the accident was caused by a truck that hit the boat trailer from behind.

Taitano is the captain of the boat, Madonna 1. He said the driver of the truck, for some reason, “blacked out” and struck the trailer. No one was injured.

The incident happened near Tanapag Middle School and the Mobil gas station on Thursday at around 2 p.m.

The boat was returned to its trailer with the use of a crane truck.

Residents said even though the boat was blocking traffic, police did not immediately show up, and when they did, all they did was to place traffic cones on the road and left.

Copyright © 2013 Marianas Variety. All Rights Reserved. Published by Younis Art Studio Inc.