Boat knocked off trailer
-
23 Jun 2017
- By Bryan Manabat - bryan@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff
A FISHING boat was knocked off its trailer and, for a while, blocked traffic on a public road in Tanapag.
Taitano is the captain of the boat, Madonna 1. He said the driver of the truck, for some reason, “blacked out” and struck the trailer. No one was injured.
The incident happened near Tanapag Middle School and the Mobil gas station on Thursday at around 2 p.m.
The boat was returned to its trailer with the use of a crane truck.
Residents said even though the boat was blocking traffic, police did not immediately show up, and when they did, all they did was to place traffic cones on the road and left.