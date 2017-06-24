James Benavente appointed to CPUC

GOVERNOR Ralph D.L.G. Torres has appointed James Diego I. Benavente as a member of the Commonwealth Public Utilities Commission representing Saipan.

His position requires Senate confirmed. If confirmed, he will serve until May 24, 2020.

The governor thanked Benavente for accepting his appointment, adding that the nominee is highly qualified.

Benavente, 32, received a civil engineering degree from Boise State University in 2013. He will take his professional engineering examination this October.

He is currently working at the Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality where he provides technical and engineering support in reviewing permit applications. He also reviews technical documents for completeness and accuracy.

He used to work at the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. and was assigned as the project engineer for the construction of a 300,000-gallon water storage tank. In addition, he has performed construction inspection and management tasks for several water projects.