Liberation festivities to begin on Saturday

THE 11-day Liberation celebration starts at 6 p.m. this Saturday at the Garapan Fishing Base, Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang said.

“Everything is on schedule,” the mayor said on Thursday. “Our volunteers and the Liberation logistics committee are doing a great job.”

Today, Friday, he said they will set up the electrical and power connections at the festival grounds.

Apatang said the whole community should come and enjoy the food, entertainment, games for children, bingo and the “Play Red” game of chance.





Royal Court committee chair Laila Y. Boyer said the highlight of opening day is the introduction of the eight Royal Court candidates for the 2017 Liberation Queen.

This will be the candidates’ first major public appearance before the Fourth of July parade, she added.

The Liberation Queen’s coronation will take place in Hibiscus Hall at the Fiesta Resort & Spa on July 1.

The raffle draw will be held on July 4 and the prizes are $5,000 for first prize: $3,000 for second prize; and $2,000 for third prize. Ticket holders need not be present to win.

Boyer said they will also raffle other prizes from the Liberation Day sponsors every night.

These include a one-night stay in an executive suite, brunch for four, and a Club Elan Fitness pass for two at Hyatt Regency Saipan; a $300 Joeten Shopping gift certificate and a one year supply of fresh bread from Hafa Adai Bakery; a window-type air-conditioner and small refrigerator from Triple J; a dining table set from Townhouse; a $200 gas gift certificate from Shell Marianas; a one-year membership at Gold’s Gym Saipan; a Budweiser BBQ grill and Budweiser BBQ apron and utensils; 10 cases of beer, five cases of Aloha Maid, two beach chairs and one 75-quart cooler from Marpac; a $200 gift certificate from McDonald’s Saipan; a $100 gift certificate from Pena House Boutique; a two-night stay and brunch for four at Fiesta Resort & Spa; three months of yard cleaning service from Mandy Helpers; a $100 gift certificate from Caravan Restaurant; a one year subscription to Marianas Variety; a $100 gift certificate from Auto Steam Car Wash; and a $100 gift certificate from Regal Theaters.

Mayor Apatang said they will accept applications from those who want to participate in the float parade until June 26. The application fee is $100.

The winners of the float competition will get $4,000 for first prize; $3,000 for second prize; $2,000 for third prize; and $1,000 for fourth prize.