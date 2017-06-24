Islandwide power outage; still no official word from CUC, government

A POWER outage struck the entire island of Saipan at past 2 a.m., Saturday, yet over 12 hours later neither the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. nor the central government has issued an official statement.

At 11 a.m., Saturday, Gary Sword of KKMP radio station, citing sources from CUC, told his listeners that engine 1 of Power Plant 1 had malfunctioned and was shut down to prevent damage to the system. He said this caused the other engines to overload and to shut down, resulting in an islandwide blackout. Power was eventually restored in some areas of the island. As of 2:33 p.m. Saturday, it is still not known if the entire island has power already. More details to follow.





