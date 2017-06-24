Marianas Variety

  • Facebook Like
  • RSS
  • Youtube

Last updateSat, 24 Jun 2017 6pm

PREVIOUS NEXT
Headlines:
CUC issues statement on islandwide power outage

     

     

     

     

     

    Saturday, June 24, 2017-12:36:24A.M.

     

     

     

     

     

Islandwide power outage; still no official word from CUC, government

  • Print
24 Jun 2017
Marianas Variety

A POWER outage struck the entire island of Saipan  at past 2 a.m., Saturday, yet over 12 hours later neither the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. nor the central government has issued an official statement.

At 11 a.m., Saturday, Gary Sword of  KKMP radio station, citing sources from CUC,  told his listeners that engine 1 of Power Plant 1 had malfunctioned and was shut down to prevent damage to the system. He said  this caused the other engines to overload and to shut down, resulting in an islandwide blackout. Power was eventually restored in some areas of the island. As of 2:33 p.m. Saturday, it is still not known if the entire island has power already. More details to follow.

 

 



Copyright © 2013 Marianas Variety. All Rights Reserved. Published by Younis Art Studio Inc.