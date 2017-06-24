Fiery crash kills 19-year-old driver

SOOMIN Jung, a 19-year-old student of Northern Marianas College, died after her vehicle slammed into a traffic pole at around midnight Saturday, according to Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services spokesman Derek Gersonde.

Based on initial investigation and witnesses, he said the vehicle was headed up As Terlaje Hill when it hit the traffic pole and burst into flames with Jung trapped inside. She was on her way home when the incident happened.

Gersonde said firefighters managed to control the blaze at 1:10 a.m. The victim was transported to the Commonwealth Health Center where she was pronounced dead at 3:35 a.m. by Doctor Schenker.