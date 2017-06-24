'Power should be on before end of the day'

REPRESENTATIVE Edwin Propst on Saturday afternoon said the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. power generator is experiencing some technical problems which caused an islandwide power outage. But he said engines 3 and 4 will be up soon and power should be on before the end of the day, Saturday.

Propst said he has spoken to CUC Executive Director Gary Camacho, adding that CUC will release an official statement "soon." The power outage started at past 2 a.m., Saturday. As of past 3 p.m., Chalan Kiya, Susupe, Oleai-San Jose and some areas in Garapan still had no power. Propst said CUC is continuously working to fix the problem which, he added, has something to do with a breaker and an oil splash guard. More details to follow.