CUC issues statement on islandwide power outage

COMMONWEALTH Utilities Corp. Executive Director Gary Camacho issued the following statement at 6:17 p.m., Saturday:

"Saturday, June 24th Power Plant No. 1 was operating normally until 2:35 a.m., when generator No. 5 suffered a failure caused by an oil splash monitoring system which was recently installed as part of an upgrade by the engine manufacturer. Subsequently, a generator overcurrent fault occurred, causing an automatic trip and ultimately an island-wide power outage as the protective breakers opened on all operating engines causing low voltage, de-energizing the entire power plant.

"The power system was secured and the assessment process was initiated. Once that was completed, restoration of the island power supply began. However, there were some technical problems starting with a station service generator. Once those repairs were completed, the restoration of the Feeders began with Feeder No. 3, 2, 7, 1 and Kiya No. 1, 2, and 3 throughout the day. Furthermore, the electrical problems on Station Service No. 1 and No. 2 supporting engines 1 through 4 could not be turned on. Therefore, the Power Plant did not have adequate generating capacity to finalize the restoration of Kiya No. 4 and 2nd partial of Feeder No. 2. As a result, CUC coordinated with Fiesta Resorts, Hyatt Regency, TGalleria and Grandvrio Resort to self-generate until the engines were online and also implemented load shedding. At 4:15 p.m., repairs were completed and the engines were put online and Feeder No. 7 and Kiya No. 4 were reenergized and the island power fully restored.

"Due to the loss of island power, the water supply was impacted and CUC Water Division expects water services to be fully restored by 1 a.m. Throughout the day, the Deputy Executive Director, William Gilmore and Victor Flores, Plant Operations Supervisor, had been updating the CUC call Center, Facebook, automated outage messaging system, and the Radio station, KKMP, of the restoration process status. CUC had also been communicating with the vendor who installed the oil splash monitoring system that caused the initial incident at the power plant to discuss and analyze the problem of the fault.

"Moving forward as per our protocol, management and staff of Power Generation will do a complete review and assessment of the cause of the incident and review issues of its operational procedures and electrical system to mitigate future problems."