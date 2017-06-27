Completion date for Capital Hill road construction uncertain

THE Department of Public Works has no definite answer as to the completion date of the road-construction project that covers Sadog Tasi and goes up to the Mount Tapochao road intersection on Capital Hill.

Technical Services Division Director Anthony Camacho said that there are right-of-way issues that still need to be “cleared up” by the Department of Public Lands.





“Some of the access roads don’t belong to the government. The acquisition of right of way has to be completed and land owners have to be compensated. We are still waiting for that. Federal funds cannot be used for those roads that don’t have right-of-way certification. Until we get clearance from DLNR and clarify the right-of-way issues then we cannot resume construction.”

He said DPW is asking for the public’s patience and understanding.

“Capital Hill is one of our tourist destinations and everybody wants to see that road done. Unfortunately however, we cannot commit any funding to that road until the right-of-way issue has been dealt with.”

Camacho said the project is to cost from $10 million to $12 million and is federally funded.