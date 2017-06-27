Tara Namauleg arrested for ice possession

TARA Marie Matagolai Namauleg, 30, was arrested by Division of Customs K-9 officers at the Saipan commuter airport for illegal possession and importation of contraband — ice.

Her cash bail was set at $100,000 by Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho during a bail hearing on Friday.

Assistant Attorney General Chester Hinds represented the government while the court appointed Assistant Public defender Jamal Saleh to represent Namauleg.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for June 30, 2017 at 9 a.m. in Courtroom 220A.

According to a Customs officer, they were conducting a routine K-9 inspection on an inbound passenger flight from Tinian. One of the passengers was Namauleg who was informed that Customs would conduct a K-9 search on her belongings: a yellow I Love Saipan bag and a small light brown purse.

The K-9 “responded” to Namauleg’s purse, Customs said.

Upon physical inspection of the purse, the Customs officer found a small Ziploc bag containing a crystalline substance which tested presumptive positive for metamphetamine.

According to court documents, Namauleg admitted possessing metamphetamine.