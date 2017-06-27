Torres off to Montana; Hocog heads to China; Palacios acting governor

GOVERNOR Ralph D.L.G. Torres left the island on Friday to attend the Western Governors Association Annual Meeting to be held in Montana from June 26- 28, 2017.

Lt. Gov. Victor Hocog also left on Friday with Marianas Visitors Authority Managing Director Christopher Concepcion to attend the First Annual Marianas International Film Festival which will be held from June 24 to 26, 2017 in Shanghai, China.

Senate President Arnold Palacios will be acting governor until Wednesday when Hocog returns. Torres is scheduled to return on July 2.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and actor and anti-hunger activist Jeff Bridges are to be special guests at the western governors meeting.