Opening of Liberation festivities canceled due to bad weather

BAD weather on Saturday prompted organizers to cancel the opening of the 11-day Liberation festivities at the Garapan Fishing Base.

“This is an unexpected situation,” Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang said, adding that strong winds blew away some of the canopies and damaged the arc at the entrance of the festival grounds. But nobody was reported hurt.

Apatang said they will repair any damage so vendors can conduct business. They were also affected by the islandwide power outage on Saturday.





The mayor said they may either hold the opening ceremony on Monday or Tuesday depending on the weather.

The nightly festivities will include musical numbers, bingo and number games.

One of the food vendors, Maggie Fong, said the Liberation Committee should extend their business operation which is scheduled to end on July 4.

“We lost one night of business and we also had no power at our booth,” she said on Saturday.

Liberation Committee chairman Matt Deleon Guerrero said the committee will consider the request of the vendors.

“We may extend until Friday [July 7],” he said,

On Saturday evening, the decision to reschedule the opening ceremonies was made after police officers had presented the colors and the national anthem was sung by Riannalyn Manabat, one of this year’s Liberation Queen candidates.

At the festival ground, IT&E customer service manager Janice Tenorio and product manager Natasia Tomokane said IT&E and IP&E will donate $15,000 to the Liberation Committee.

“I thank IT&E and IP&E for their contribution to the Liberation Committee,” the mayor said. “The money will be put into good use. We really appreciate their help.”