19-year-old killed in fiery crash
26 Jun 2017
- By Bryan Manabat - bryan@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff
SOOMIN Jung, a 19-year-old student at Northern Marianas College, died after her vehicle slammed into a traffic pole around midnight on Saturday, according to Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services spokesman Derek Gersonde.
Variety learned that Jung was returning from the hospital where her older sister had just given birth. She was headed home to prepare food.
Gersonde said firefighters managed to control the blaze at 1:10 a.m. The victim was transported to the Commonwealth Health Center where she was pronounced dead at 3:35 a.m. by Doctor Schenker.