Marianas Variety

  • Facebook Like
  • RSS
  • Youtube

Last updateTue, 27 Jun 2017 12am

PREVIOUS NEXT
Headlines:
Dorovskikh leads Tagaman

     

     

     

     

     

    Monday, June 26, 2017-1:41:43P.M.

     

     

     

     

     

19-year-old killed in fiery crash

  • Print
26 Jun 2017
By Bryan Manabat - bryan@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff

SOOMIN Jung, a 19-year-old student at Northern Marianas College, died after her vehicle slammed into a traffic pole around midnight on Saturday, according to Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services spokesman Derek Gersonde.

Click to enlarge
Soomin Jung’s car burst into flames after it struck a traffic-signal pole around midnight on Saturday, near the entrance to Northern Marianas College. Facebook photo Flowers can be seen, Sunday, near the traffic light on As Terlaje Hill, the site of an auto accident that claimed the life of a 19-year-old Northern Marianas College student. Photo by Bryan Manabat
Based on an initial investigation and witnesses, he said the vehicle was headed up As Terlaje Hill when it hit the traffic pole and burst into flames with Jung trapped inside.

Variety learned that Jung was returning from the hospital where her older sister had just given birth. She was headed home to prepare food.

Gersonde said firefighters managed to control the blaze at 1:10 a.m. The victim was transported to the Commonwealth Health Center where she was pronounced dead at 3:35 a.m. by Doctor Schenker.

Copyright © 2013 Marianas Variety. All Rights Reserved. Published by Younis Art Studio Inc.