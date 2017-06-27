19-year-old killed in fiery crash

SOOMIN Jung, a 19-year-old student at Northern Marianas College, died after her vehicle slammed into a traffic pole around midnight on Saturday, according to Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services spokesman Derek Gersonde.

Click to enlarge

Based on an initial investigation and witnesses, he said the vehicle was headed up As Terlaje Hill when it hit the traffic pole and burst into flames with Jung trapped inside.

Variety learned that Jung was returning from the hospital where her older sister had just given birth. She was headed home to prepare food.

Gersonde said firefighters managed to control the blaze at 1:10 a.m. The victim was transported to the Commonwealth Health Center where she was pronounced dead at 3:35 a.m. by Doctor Schenker.