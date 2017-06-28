Air Seoul approved for Guam, US flights

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — Air Seoul, a South Korea-based low-cost carrier, plans to introduce year-round services in the Seoul-Guam market beginning Sept. 17, according to documents from the Department of Transportation.

The carrier, which is owned by Asiana, received permission from the DOT to service the United States on May 22.

The approval comes as Guam loses two low-cost carriers — EVA Air and HK Express.

EVA Air announced it was ending its twice-weekly direct flight service between Taipei, Taiwan, and Guam in April. Services were terminated on June 7. The pullout leaves China Airlines as Guam’s only option for flight services to Taiwan.

In early May, HK Express issued a notice on its website that it will begin suspending flights to and from Guam starting June 26.

South Korea, however, remains Guam’s largest growing market and was able to overtake Japan arrivals in April.

South Korean arrivals made up 44 percent of Guam’s entire visitor arrivals, compared to Japan’s 41 percent last month.

Additionally, during the first four months of 2017, Japan arrivals showed an 11 percent decrease, while arrivals from South Korea increased 29 percent.

While tourism growth in Korea is good, the continued dips in Japanese arrivals continue to be “very concerning” and need to be mitigated, according to Monte Mesa, vice chairman of the Guam Visitors Bureau.