Tinian mayor marries Tinian’s 1st gay couple

(Press Release) — Mayor Joey P. San Nicolas officiated his first gay marriage this past Saturday, June 24, 2017, at 6:30 p.m. at the Tinian Kammer Beach main pavilion.

Click to enlarge

In officiating the marriage between Jonathan C. San Nicolas and Raymond B. Sablan, the mayor was joined with the couple’s family and friends in a very intimate ceremony on the shore of Tinian’s Kammer beach.

The mayor expressed his appreciation and honor to have been asked to officiate Tinian’s first gay marriage as it emphasized an important step in equality for members of Tinian’s LGBT community.

“I am honored to be officiating this wedding ceremony as it is also a historic event for our beautiful island. It gives me great pleasure to be here in support of the newlyweds and the right for all couples to be joined in marriage. This is truly a huge step for our LGBT community members. We are happy for our newly married couple and their families and wish them a beautiful new life together,” said Mayor San Nicolas.

The ceremony and the celebration of their marriage were met with family and friends that joined the couple in the celebration of their new life together. On behalf of Mayor & Mrs. Joey P. San Nicolas, their family, and the people of Tinian, we would like to extend our sincerest congratulations to the newlyweds.