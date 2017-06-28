Sanderson Sebuu arrested for assaulting girlfriend, again

SANDERSON Ilo Sebuu, 33, was arrested for beating up his girlfriend because she did not want to get out of her friend’s car.

Sebuu was charged with assault and battery, and disturbing the peace, and his bail was set at $5,000 by Superior Court Judge Joseph Camacho during Friday’s bail hearing.

The court appointed Assistant Public Defender Jamal Saleh as Sebuu’s counsel while Assistant Attorney General Chester Hinds appeared for the government.

The preliminary hearing was set for July 3, at 9 a.m. in Courtroom 217A.

According to police, on June 21 at 10:33 p.m., they responded to a call about a disturbing the peace incident on Texas Road in Chalan Kanoa.

Police met with Sebuu’s girlfriend who told them that her boyfriend beat her up. Police observed that the victim’s left eye had a small cut and it was bleeding.

The victim said she was inside her friend’s car parked outside her sister’s house when Sebuu told her to get out of the vehicle. When she refused, she said Sebuu opened the passenger door, pulled her hair and dragged her out of the car.

She said Sebuu then punched her once on her left eye, causing her to fall and hit the ground.

The victim said Sebuu also kicked her once in the chest while she was on the ground and when she tried to get up she said Sebuu punched her again in her chest.

Court documents obtained by Variety showed that Sebuu has an outstanding bench warrant for the same charges of disturbing the peace and assault and battery involving the same victim, his girlfriend.