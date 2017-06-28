NMTI commends Triple J’s founder, 5 other individuals

FOR his untiring support and contributions to the Northern Marianas Trades Institute, Triple J founder and CEO Robert “Bob” Jones was named this year’s recipient of the Jose C. Tenorio Benefactor of the Year Award.

Jones and the five other individuals — Elden Dela Cruz, David Jones, Ricardo Cruz Jr., Donovan P. Castro and Josephine Mesta — were acknowledged during NMTI’s second annual Gala Night on Friday at Fiesta Resort.

Dela Cruz is this year’s recipient of the Tun Donicio Torres Student Achievement in Construction Trades Award; David Jones, Vicente Sablan Trailblazer in Trades Award; Castro, Anthony Pellegrino Overall Student Achievement Award; Ricardo Cruz Jr., Jose Ayuyu Award for Student Achievement in Hotel & Restaurant Operations; and Mesta, Faculty of the Year.

NMTI CEO Agnes McPhetres said the awardees have done so much for the community especially in the field of trades.

Jones thanked NMTI for the recognition and encouraged other businesspersons to take part in the trade school’s efforts to provide training and skills to local residents.





Jones, who has more than 300 local workers, said his companies will continue to hire more local residents and newly graduate residents as part of their commitment to support the local workforce.

McPhetres said she was pleased with the good turnout on Friday and grateful for the business community’s support.

“Their donations will help our program progress and move forward,” she added.

Ross S. Manglona, NMTI’s director of continuing education and workforce development, said the turnout was “excellent.”

He added, “One thing that we always do is acknowledge those who contributed a lot to help the community.”