Liberation festivities to open today

THE Liberation Committee and the Saipan mayor’s office will hold the opening ceremony of this year’s Liberation festivities at 6 p.m., today, Tuesday, at the Garapan Fishing Base.

Mayor David M. Apatang said they have already fixed the damage at the festival grounds caused by strong winds on Saturday which prompted organizers to cancel the opening ceremony scheduled for that day.

“We’re going to have, most likely, the opening ceremony on Tuesday,” he told Variety on Monday, adding that the weather is expected to be fair on Tuesday.

There’s no change in the program of the opening ceremony. The Liberation Royal Court members will introduce themselves to the public and Gov. Ralph Torres and the mayor are also expected to deliver their remarks.

“I am inviting community members to join us in the opening ceremony and every night thereafter,” Apatang said, adding that they will have lots of surprises including entertainment, games and food.

There’s bingo every night, he added, but the Office of the Attorney General has yet to approve the “dice game” or “play red.”

Larissa Flores of the mayor’s office said they have a good turnout of players during the bingo games on Sunday, adding that they can accommodate up to180 players.

“We have jackpot prizes every night,” Flores said.

Also on Tuesday evening, Mayor Apatang said IT&E and IP&E will officially turn over their donation of $15,000 to the Liberation Committee.

The committee, he added, has also approved the vendors’ request for an extension of their operation until July 7.