Good luck Palanga!

“I’LL try my best to bring back something from the United States to the Northern Mariana Islands,” Miss Marianas Teen Palanga Taimanao said before she boarded a plane Monday at the Saipan airport. She was headed to Las Vegas for the 2017 Miss Teen Continents pageant.

“I’ll do my best,” Taimanao said, adding that she has been training and preparing herself for the pageant, including the Q&A portion.

She said the most exciting part of the competition is her journey and the experience she will gain from the pageant.

“I really want to experience it,” she said, adding that since she won the Miss Marianas Teen title in 2016 she has been participating in various events to help her develop self-confidence.

“I’ve been practicing my walk, my poise — and learning how to be confident especially in the question and answer portion,” she said, as she thanked local choreographer and pageant director Ernie Molina.

Taimanao also thanked Stellar Marianas national director Crispin Deleon Guerrero, Jacky Santos, Myla Capilitan, Miss Marianas Peachy Quitugua and Pena House Boutique & Salon.

One of her title sponsors is Delta Air Lines whose station manager for Saipan and Guam, Daisy Sablan, said they are very proud to support Taimanao’s quest.

“It is always been in Delta’s culture to support the community where we live and work, and this is a great opportunity for us to support the community,” she said.

Taimanao, she added, has poise, beauty and intelligence which are very important factors in a pageant.

“I am confident she will do very well,” Sablan said.

For his part, Delta Air Lines operation service manager Beau Tomokane said, “We like to see people represent our community and our islands because we do have a beautiful home and now we have a beautiful candidate to represent our islands.”

Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang expressed her appreciation to Taimanao for representing the CNMI.

“I wish her good luck and best wishes on her journey,” he said as he encouraged other young ladies to also showcase the CNMI to the world.

In a statement, local pageant organizer Stellar Marianas thanked all its generous sponsors, which included Ben and Linda Babauta, for making Taimanao’s trip to Las Vegas possible.

Stellar Marianas hosted two fundraising events — “Pana’s Breakfast Plate” and “Pana’s Bingo Night.”

“We express our gratitude and appreciation to all our title sponsors, including Delta Air Lines, for their continued and generous support in making this wonderful opportunity for our young women and our islands possible,” Stellar Marianas public relation director Maria Valentina Haberman said.

Joining Taimanao in her trip to Las Vegas are her mother Cecile and Stellar Marianas national director Crispin Deleon Guerrero.