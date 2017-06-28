DPS: Speed a factor in fatal crash

SPEED was a definite factor in the fiery crash that claimed the life of Soomin Jung, a 19-year-old student of Northern Marianas College, according to the preliminary investigation of the Department of Public Safety.

Police Sgt. Jason Tarkong, DPS spokesman, said on Saturday, June 24, at 12:46 a.m., DPS responded to an auto accident near the NMC campus — at the eastbound shoulder of Chalan Monsignor Guerrero, As Terlaje, intersection of Chalan Monsignor Guerrero and Chalan Tun Antonio Apa.

Tarkong said police observed the front half of a beige 2013 Hyundai Tucson, 5-door wagon, “resting up against a concrete utility pole engulfed in flames.”

Eye witnesses informed police that there was an occupant trapped inside the vehicle.

DPS said Department of Fire and Emergency and Medical Services ambulance and rescue units arrived at the scene, but the wind was strong and the front half of the vehicle was still engulfed in flames.

Traffic investigators gathered evidence at the scene and statements from eyewitnesses, Tarkong said.

Preliminary investigation disclosed that the car was traveling eastbound, up As Terlaje Hill, at a high rate of speed, he added.

The car ran off the road to the right, first colliding with NMC’s retaining wall then straight toward the concrete utility pole which was the vehicle’s final resting point, Tarkong said.

He said the car sustained extensive damage from the impact and the fire.

The driver’s body was recovered from the driver’s seat, Tarkong said, adding that the victim’s father arrived at the scene and identified Soomin Jung, the island’s third traffic fatality this year.

Asked if they did not respond to the accident as quickly as possible, DFEMS spokesman Derek Gersonde said they received the call at 12:55 a.m.

Vehicles from the Koblerville Fire Station were then dispatched to the scene and arrived there at 12:59 a.m., he added.

Gersonde said DFEMS personnel arrived within 4 minutes of the call.

Firefighters managed to control the blaze at 1:10 a.m., he added, and the victim was transported to the Commonwealth Health Center where she was pronounced dead at 3:35 a.m. by Doctor Florence Schenker.

Asked if the victim was able to make a phone call shortly after the accident, Gersonde said they don’t have any information about it.

Variety learned that Jung just came from the hospital where her older sister gave birth earlier in the evening.