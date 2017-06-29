Alleged sexual abuse victim recants previous statements

THE alleged 14-year-old victim recanted her previous statements on record when she testified, Monday, in the jury trial of former Rota Police Officer Melvin M. Manglona, 49, who was charged with sexually abusing her.

The alleged victim was the government’s first witness.

She testified that she lied to the police and to the Attorney General’s Office, Variety was told.

Manglona’s jury trial started Monday on Rota with Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho presiding. Eight jurors, including two alternates, were impaneled.

Prosecuting the case are Chief Prosecutor Michele Harris and Assistant Attorney General Teri Tenorio while attorney Brien Sers Nicholas is Manglona’s counsel.

The alleged victim was on the witness stand for over two hours, and when asked about the specific allegations she had made against Manglona, she said the statements she made to police were her statements made at the time.

She also said that she made the same statements to the AG’s office. But when asked for the details of her original statement, she said she could not remember them.

Tenorio moved to have the alleged victim read her statements as prior recorded recollections under evidence rule 803(5), but Judge Camacho denied the motion, saying that the alleged victim did not sign the statements.

Manglona was arrested on Aug. 17, 2016 for sexually abusing the alleged victim who said she had been sexually abused by the defendant since she was nine years old.

His trial will resume today, Wednesday, at 8:30 a.m.