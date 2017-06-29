DPW: Isa Drive road construction to be completed in 2018

THE director of the Technical Services Division of the Department of Public Works said the Isa Drive road project will be completed in 2018.

He said it was supposed to be done by Oct. 25, 2017 but the completion date has been pushed back to April 13, 2018.





“The new completion date is due to additional work required to install a sewer line of approximately 1,240 linear feet by [the Commonwealth Utilities Corp.],” he said in an email to Variety.

“Incorporating this additional work makes more sense as the construction is ongoing [so we won’t] have to re-excavate when the pavement is completed. CUC and DPW executed an MOU to complete these tasks and CUC will shoulder the cost of $628,000 for the added change order,” Camacho explained.

As for the right-of-way issue, he said it is a concern for the Mount Tapochao road project but not for the Isa Drive project.