Trump nominates Douglas Domenech to serve as Insular Affairs assistant secretary

THE White House has announced President Donald Trump’s nomination of Douglas W. Domenech of Virginia to be the assistant secretary of the Interior for insular affairs.

Domenech currently serves as senior advisor to the secretary of the Interior. Previously he was the secretary of natural resources of Virginia, and he also worked for the Forest Resources Association.

During the George W. Bush administration, Domenech was White House liaison and deputy chief of staff to Interior Secretaries Gale Norton and Dirk Kempthorne. In addition, he served as the acting deputy assistant secretary for insular affairs.

Domenech currently serves as the secretary’s appointee to the Advisory Council of the Conservation Trust of Puerto Rico. His family is from Puerto Rico, and he has a degree in forestry and wildlife management from Virginia Tech University.

In a letter, Gov. Ralph Torres congratulated President Trump for appointing Domenech.

“Mr. Domenech has wide ranging and notable experience with the U.S. insular areas and brings with him an understanding of the many unique issues facing our islands and has specific understanding of the people and culture of the Northern Mariana Islands,” the governor said.

“The nomination of Mr. Domenech to this role has my full support, and I look forward to working alongside him as we ensure the wonderful progress your administration is achieving reaches the shores of the United States territories and commonwealths.

“President Trump, you have been a friend and an advocate for the people of the Northern Mariana Islands, and this appointment is but one more example of your efforts to improve the lives of the many Americans living here. I thank you for your leadership and for assembling an exemplary team at the Department of the Interior.

“If I can be of any assistance in ensuring Mr. Domenech’s confirmation to this position, I stand ready to be of service.”