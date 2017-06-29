CK house damaged by fire

FIRE broke out on Tuesday in a house at Laly 4 near Sandy Beach Homes in Chalan Kanoa.

Derek Gersonde, Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services spokesman, said they received a call from the Department of Public Safety 911 dispatch about the fire at 3:30 p.m.

Rescue 1 from the Susupe fire station, Forestry 4 from the Koblerville fire station, and Engine 2 from the Garapan Fire station were dispatched to the scene, he added.





He said the first arriving unit was Rescue 1 which was at the scene at 3:33 p.m. At 3:55 p.m., he added, the fire was reported controlled. No one was injured and no medical treatment was provided at the scene, Gersonde said.

Based on the DFEMS scene investigation and witness interviews, the fire started in the garage and spread to a storage room, causing smoke damage in the kitchen and living room.

Gersonde said DFEMS arson investigators are still conducting an investigation, and updates will be released when they become available.