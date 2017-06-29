Marianas Variety

Thu, 29 Jun 2017

Tinian mayor’s office collaborates with DLNR and DPW to clean up Broadway

     

     

     

     

     

    Wednesday, June 28, 2017-5:07:20P.M.

     

     

     

     

     

CK house damaged by fire

28 Jun 2017
By Bryan Manabat - bryan@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff

FIRE broke out on Tuesday in a house at Laly 4 near Sandy Beach Homes in Chalan Kanoa.

Derek Gersonde, Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services spokesman, said they received a call from the Department of Public Safety 911 dispatch about the fire at 3:30 p.m.

Rescue 1 from the Susupe fire station, Forestry 4 from the Koblerville fire station, and Engine 2 from the Garapan Fire station were dispatched to the scene, he added.

Firefighters approach the front door of a burning house at Laly 4 in Chalan Kanoa, Tuesday. DFEMS photo

He said the first arriving unit was Rescue 1 which was at the scene at 3:33 p.m. At 3:55 p.m., he added, the fire was reported controlled. No one was injured and no medical treatment was provided at the scene, Gersonde said.

Based on the DFEMS scene investigation and witness interviews, the fire started in the garage and spread to a storage room, causing smoke damage in the kitchen and living room.

Gersonde said DFEMS arson investigators are still conducting an investigation, and updates will be released when they become available.

