Liberation festivities extended until July 8

THE 2017 Liberation Committee on Wednesday decided to extend this year’s celebration until July 8, Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang said.

After the committee cancelled the opening ceremony on June 24 due to the bad weather, some of the vendors asked for additional days to operate their businesses at the festival grounds. The festivities were originally scheduled to end on July 4.

Apatang said he supports the decision of the committee to allow vendors to earn the revenue they lost because of the cancelation of opening night.

The committee, he added, will also continue to provide nightly entertainment until July 8.

Parker Y. Yobei, who heads the entertainment committee, said they have “more than enough” performers, adding that they have at least four different groups performing every night.

Also on Wednesday, Apatang received, on behalf of the Liberation Committee, a $10,000 donation from Imperial Pacific International and $5,000 from Triple J for.





IPI corporate social responsibility executive director Geralyn Dela Cruz and team members Selmalyn Taitano, Alex Palacios and Melina Salas presented the check to Apatang in the mayor’s conference room.

Dela Cruz said they want to maintain their partnership with the mayor’s office in providing community services.

“They’ve been very supportive,” Apatang said, referring to Imperial Pacific. The mayor also thanked Triple J for its generosity.

In a separate interview, Louis Rodgers, president of the non-profit Liberation Day Committee, said they will make certain that all funds, including donations, are properly accounted for.

Since day-one, he added, they have been tracking all costs and disbursements related to this year’s celebration.

The Saipan mayor’s office is accountable for the $150,000 allocated by the Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation for the festivities.