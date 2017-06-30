Performances, demonstrations only on review stand not on Liberation parade route

THE Liberation parade committee on Wednesday said it will only allow demonstrations and performances by participants on the review stand.

The “one-time” demonstration will be limited to five minutes, committee member Mariano Fajardo told the parade participants during a meeting with Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang.

In an interview, Fajardo said they will allow marchers to perform along the route whenever the parade is not moving.

He said they want to avoid long gaps and intervals during the parade.

“We don’t want what we experienced in the past to happen again,” said Fajardo, who headed the parade committee in 2015.

He said float participants may allow spectators to pose and take pictures while their floats are on stand-by.





Fajardo said the committee will ensure that the parade will be done within two hours. The parade will start at 4 p.m. at National Office Supply and assembly time is 3:30 p.m. on Quartermaster Road.

Jacob Muna and Tony Cabrera are the other members of this year’s parade committee.

During the meeting on Wednesday, Apatang said they will not allow businesses participating in the parade to throw out promotional products to the crowd.

“You have to hand the products to the people,” the mayor said, adding that they want to ensure the safety of the public.

Unlike last year, when participants drew lots to determine their order in the parade, this year the committee will be determining the line up, the mayor said.

After passing the review stand, the participating floats will be directed to American Memorial Park, he added.