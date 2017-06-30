US seeks bank records in Bangladesh

THE U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs is seeking the help of Bangladesh to obtain bank records of one of the six defendants in a Saipan labor contracting scheme.

Assistant U.S. Attorney James S. Benedetto filed a notice of intention last week to use foreign records of regularly conducted business activity pursuant to the provisions of 18 United States Code § 3505.

A superseding indictment charged Muksedur Rahman and his co-conspirators with 17 counts of mail fraud, fraud in foreign labor contracting, and fraud and misuse of visas and permits.

Benedetto said integral to the scheme to defraud was the collection of large amounts of money — roughly between $15,000 and $20,000 from each of the 12 named victims in the case.

He said the vast majority of those payments occurred in Bangladesh.

Musedur Rahaman and his co-defendants instructed the victims to make payments to Rahaman’s various relatives and in-laws who lived in Bangladesh, the U.S. Benedetto said.

Some of the payments were made in cash directly to a co-schemer of Rahman, and some were deposited directly into the accounts of his family members and in-laws Benedetto added.

He said witnesses who were present when the payments were made will corroborate the cash payments, and business records will corroborate the payment deposited into the bank accounts of Rahman’s family.

Benedetto said the records will be produced in discovery as soon as they are received by the U.S. government.

The six defendants pled not guilty to the charges. Their jury trial will start on Aug. 1, 2017.