Judiciary needs more funding

THE judiciary is requesting a fiscal year 2018 budget of $8 million for its operations, the newly established Drug Court, the hiring of additional staff and building improvements.

The governor has proposed a $5.9 million budget for the judiciary which received the same amount in FY 2017.

On Wednesday, Chief Justice Alexandro Castro, Presiding Judge Robert C. Naraja, Superior Court Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio and Deputy Director of Courts Sonia Camacho appeared before the House Ways and Means Committee which is conducting a series of budget hearings.





There was a lengthy discussion as members of the panel asked the judicial branch officials questions.

Castro said they need to address a lot of issues, including the hiring of additional marshals and probation officers.

In an interview, Camacho said they still have $300,000 in FY 2017 funding for the Drug Court, but they need over $452,000 to cover the cost of its operations and personnel.

“We are seeking additional funding particularly for our Drug Court because this is the newest court, and we want to fill three additional positions because the number of participants is growing. Right now, we have 23 participants in the program, and there is an indication that this number will grow, so we need more personnel in the next fiscal year.”

Camacho said $8.2 million will cover their request for additional manpower on Saipan, Rota and Tinian and for the maintenance and repair of the courthouses on Rota and Tinian.

She said right now they have 10 probation officers and 10 marshals across the three main islands.

They are looking to hire four additional probation officers and three more marshals including a chief marshal.

Ways and Means Chairman Angel Demapan said they now have “the arduous task of reviewing the judiciary’s request to see which [are their] priorities should additional funding become available during the budget process.”

He said the “committee is cognizant that there are critical positions in the judicial branch that need to be funded and filled in an effort to maintain a fully functional judiciary for the people of the commonwealth. In addition to staffing needs, the other major concerns raised pertain to critical repairs and maintenance needs for the judicial complex, including the courthouses on Tinian and Rota. The judicial complex requires immediate attention and funding to ensure that the facility is conducive to court business and safe for individuals. We also discussed current challenges and critical needs for the judiciary’s programs such as the Office of Adult Probation, the Drug Court, the Family Court, the Law Revision Commission and the Recorder’s Office.”