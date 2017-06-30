‘I don’t know why they would do such a thing’

THE Koblerville Youth Learning Center was vandalized by three drunk teenagers on Sunday evening, according to its acting program coordinator Gloria Kaipat.

She found out about it on Monday morning when she opened the center.

“It’s really very painful for me to say this, but I’m going to say it. We are trying to make a place for them, a place to hang out. But even the basketball court — same as the center. They are trying to break everything.”

Kaipat said she knows the teenagers and has welcomed them to the center, but she does not know why they would do such a thing.

“I don’t know. I’m not sure. We always talk to them. We tell them, ‘You guys are welcome here because we have cable, we have internet, come and do what you want to do.’ ”

Kaipat said the vandals were among those hanging around outside the center that night, drinking.

She said when they got drunk, they tried to open the door to the building.

When they couldn’t get in that way, she said they threw rocks to break a window and gain entry. But a resident in the area called police, and when the officers arrived, the vandals ran up a trail behind the center, Kaipat said.

She said police told her that after an investigation, they would make an arrest.

As of Wednesday, she said she did not know if any of the vandals had been arrested.

It was the second time the center had been vandalized since she began working at the facility, she added.

The governor’s special assistant for youth affairs, Shelane Borja, earlier said they are hoping to have a Koban station at the center similar to the one police opened recently at the Chalan Kanoa Youth Center.