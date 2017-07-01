Marianas Variety

MVA begins community ties for Flower Islands Project

30 Jun 2017

(MVA) — The Marianas Visitors Authority is moving forward with its Flower Islands Project, meeting this month with public and private sector partners about the new branding campaign for the Marianas.

With the guidance of internationally renowned landscape architect Junichi Inada, famed for helping create the Garden City of Singapore, MVA has held a series of meetings to share the vision of the project with the Mayors of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota; Department of Lands and Natural Resources, Department of Public Lands, Commonwealth Ports Authority, Department of Public Works, Division of Parks & Recreation, Division of Forestry, and the Micronesia Islands Natural Alliance.

Marianas Visitors Authority’s consultant Junichi Inada meets with Rota Mayor Efraim M. Atalig on June 19, 2017, to present the Flower Islands Project concept and plans. The project will include wide-scale landscaping throughout The Marianas. From left are Department of Lands and Natural Resources-Rota acting Resident Director Gardner Barcinas, Rota mayor’s office advisor for CIP George O. Hocog, Rota mayor’s office chief of staff David Santos, MVA field office supervisor Sandra Atalig, Atalig, Inada, TASI Tours & Transportation president Masato Tezuka, MVA product development manager Tatiana Babauta, and landscape architect Eri Imose.

During his visit, Inada also assessed current landscape in public areas and tourist sites on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota.

“The Flower Islands Project aims to increase the competitiveness of the Marianas by rejuvenating our islands with trees and colorful flowers incorporated into our professional landscape architecture.   At the same time, this new branding will create new business opportunities,” said MVA Managing Director Christopher A. Concepcion.   “As the Flower Islands of the Pacific, we will create memorable experiences with visitors engaging all five senses. We invite the entire Marianas community to become a part of this plan.”

The Flower Islands Project Master Plan now under development will include long- and short-term phases providing workable guidelines on its implementation.

Marianas Visitors Authority’s consultant Junichi Inada meets with acting Tinian Mayor Antonio Borja on June 20, 2017, to present the Flower Islands Project concept and plans. Pictured from left are MVA field office supervisor Vida Borja, MVA product development manager Tatiana Babauta, Inada, Borja, TASI Tours & Transportation president Masato Tezuka, Tinian mayor’s office chief of staff Allen M. Perez and landscape architect Eri Imose. MVA photos

“The plan will be shared with government agencies, private sector, schools and colleges to encourage everyone’s participation and contribution in achieving one common goal,” said MVA product development manager Tatiana Babauta. “In addition to boosting tourism, it will also develop natural habitats for trees and flowers, filter storm water, and provide educational opportunities for plant propagation. And just imagine all the great photo opportunities!”

Phase I of the plan will include a conceptual directional master plan for Saipan, Tinian and Rota; a schematic plan for Saipan International Airport, Tinian International Airport, Rota International Airport, and Banzai Cliff; a Conceptual Computer Graphic montage on existing for Saipan International Airport, Tinian International Airport, Rota International Airport, and Airport Road toward Beach Road in Saipan; a topographical study model of Saipan, Tinian, Rota, and schematic image model of Saipan International Airport; consultation on lighting posts beautification along the Beach Rd. Pathway; consultation on horticultural nurseries on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota; consultation on acquisition of plants for Saipan, Tinian and Rota; consultation on acquisition of horticultural equipment for Saipan, Tinian and Rota; and consultation and coordination in regards to hanging flower baskets in Saipan, Tinian and Rota.

