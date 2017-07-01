LOCAL historian Don Farrell’s 12th book, an updated version of “Saipan: A Brief History,” was launched Thursday at the American Memorial Park Visitor Center.

“It’s a beautiful book,” Rep. Edwin Propst said. “I think everyone should get a copy. It’s a history of our island and written by a historian from these islands. It is a good reference book for those who want to know our history. It is very well written with beautiful photos.”

Propst added, “Knowing our history is crucial. We have to understand it. Young people should read it as well. Don’s book updates a lot of things that may not have been covered in the book’s previous edition.”

“Saipan: A Brief History” was originally published in 1991, Farrell said.

“It is primarily something that local people can use to remember the past and study the history of their island. What I have discovered over the years is that, although people hear stories about the history of the island, they really don’t know what happened back in those days.”

Farrell’s book features historical photographs as well as official records.

“Local people will be able to have a book about the history of their island in their homes, where parents can sit with their children and say: ‘See that picture, that’s your grandma, and this is what was happening then.’ ”

Farrell said his book is a home educational tool that has also been translated into Korean and Chinese.

“There are large Korean and Chinese communities who are residents of Saipan. They want to know about the island’s history as well. So now we have Chinese and Korean editions for them. But, at the same time, we need something for our visitors to learn the real history of the island and not just what they hear around town.”

“Saipan: A Brief History” was published by Micronesian Productions, a family-owned company established on Guam in 1981.

Farrell has also written books about Guam history, including “Liberation 1944,” the story of America’s recapture of Guam.

When Farrell and his wife Carmen moved from Guam to the CNMI in 1987, he wrote a brief history of Tinian.

He has also written three in-depth history books for the Public School System.

As for “Saipan: A Brief History,” Farrell said it is “meant to be easy to pick up, easy to carry, and easy to read. Those who want a detailed history can buy one of my larger books.”

Copies of “Saipan: A Brief History” are available at the American Memorial Park Visitor Center and Joeten-Kiyu Public Library.