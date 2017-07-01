3 Tinian firefighters placed on ‘restrictive duty’

THREE firefighters with the Tinian Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services were placed on restrictive duty following a department-wide drug test.

Deputy resident commissioner Matthew C. Masga said all their sworn and civilian personnel underwent the drug test on June 9, 2017.

He said that he requested the testing on all personnel including himself, adding that Tinian DFEMS currently has 18 personnel.

“Our department is working closely with the Office of Personnel Management to ensure that employee rights are protected and that the necessary procedures are followed to comply with the CNMI’s workplace alcohol and drug free policies,” Masga added.

The three firefighters will remain on restrictive duty pending the off-island confirmation of their test results, he said.

He added that an employee who tests positive faces a 30 to 60 working day suspension; mandatory completion of drug counseling at the employee’s own expense; a mandatory drug test before reporting back to duty at the employee’s own expense; and mandatory testing for six months when an employee returns to duty.

An employee will be automatically terminated if he or she tests positive again in follow-up tests, Masga said.