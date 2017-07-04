Ivan Jones Castro surrenders

IVAN Jones Castro appeared before Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho for a bail hearing Friday on a charge of failure to update his registration as a sex offender.

On Thursday, the Department of Public Safety and Crime Stoppers issued an advisory stating that Castro was wanted by the police. He later surrendered to the authorities.

Assistant Public Defender Cindy Nesbit represented Castro during the bail hearing while Assistant Attorney General Chester Hinds appeared for the government.

The court imposed a $25,000 bail on Castro and set his preliminary hearing for July 7, 2017 at 9 a.m. in Courtroom 220A.

Castro pled guilty to sexual abuse of a minor in the 2nd degree on May 27, 2003. He was granted parole in Nov. 2005, and was released on Dec 2, 2005. As a convicted sex offender, Castro is required to be compliant with Sex Offender Registry requirements, including notifying the registry about any changes of address.

On March 14, 2017, a warrant for Castro’s arrest was issued for trafficking a controlled substance: methamphetamine or “ice.”

Castro was released to a third- party custodian on April 28, 2017, but did not notify the Sex Offender Registry unit of any change of address.

On June 19, 2017, the sex offender task force was informed by the CNMI probation office regarding Castro’s release on bail.

On the same day, the sex offender task force carried out a compliance check at the third-party custodian’s residence, but Castro was nowhere to be found.

Police were informed that Castro had been staying in a house on Navy Hill since Father’s Day or June 18. Police told the house owner to advise Castro to check in with the Sex Offender Registry office.

On June 27, 2017 an arrest warrant was issued by Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio for Castro’s arrest for failing to update his sex offender registration.