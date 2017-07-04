Administrative leave for government employees

(Press Release) — Acting Gov. Victor B. Hocog issued the following administrative memorandum on Friday:

“As part of our observance of the 72nd Liberation Day of the Northern Marianas, administrative leave is hereby granted on Monday, July 3, 2017, from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. for all non-critical employees.

“Liberation Day reminds us of the progress we have made together and the opportunities that lie ahead.

“Gov. Ralph Torres and I hope that you join us for the festivities on July 4th, and we encourage you all to continue celebrating our cultures, our community, and our service to one another.

“Blessed Liberation Day Marianas!”