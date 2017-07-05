CUC’s water and wastewater engineer resigns

COMMONWEALTH Utilities Corp. Executive Director Gary Camacho on Monday said CUC water and wastewater chief engineer John Riegel has resigned.

“It was for personal reasons,” Camacho said.

Riegel’s last day at CUC is July 29, but he has been on leave for a week since June 30, Camacho said.

Riegel will then return to CUC until his last day of work.

In his letter of resignation, Riegel said his “time at CUC was very good; however, circumstances in life require that I move on.” His contract was supposed to end next year.

Riegel’s resignation will not hamper the operation of CUC’s water and wastewater system, Camacho said, adding that he was assured by Riegel they there will be a smooth transition of pending projects.

Larry Manacop has been appointed acting chief engineer for water and wastewater.

“We will immediately initiate the replacement process,” Camacho said, adding that they will put out job vacancy announcements not only in the CNMI but also in the U.S.