Flame tree falls on semi truck
-
04 Jul 2017
- By Bryan Manabat - bryan@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff
A FLAME tree fell on a semi-truck, Monday afternoon, on Beach Road in Garapan after it was swiped by the vehicle which was pulling a 40-foot container trailer. No one was injured.
Responding police officers blocked a portion of the northbound lane of Beach Road at around 3 p.m. and diverted traffic to Quartermaster Road.
The tree fell after the semi-truck hit it while performing a parking maneuver at the former Basic Construction building, witnesses said.
Using a chainsaw, Saipan mayor’s office staffers helped remove the tree which damaged the roof of the semi truck.
The driver, employed by Saipan Trucking, declined to comment.