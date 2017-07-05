Flame tree falls on semi truck

A FLAME tree fell on a semi-truck, Monday afternoon, on Beach Road in Garapan after it was swiped by the vehicle which was pulling a 40-foot container trailer. No one was injured.

Responding police officers blocked a portion of the northbound lane of Beach Road at around 3 p.m. and diverted traffic to Quartermaster Road.





The tree fell after the semi-truck hit it while performing a parking maneuver at the former Basic Construction building, witnesses said.

Using a chainsaw, Saipan mayor’s office staffers helped remove the tree which damaged the roof of the semi truck.

The driver, employed by Saipan Trucking, declined to comment.