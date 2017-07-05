Garapan gift shop robbed

THE FULL House Gift Shop on Garapan Street was robbed on Sunday by an individual armed with a knife.

Piao Shunji, the 49-year-old operator of the shop, said the robber took $1,200 in cash which represented their sales for two weeks.

She said the money was in a purse near the cash register because the bank was closed on Friday and Saturday.

Piao Shunji said the robber must have hit her head because it still hurt.

The robbery took place on Sunday at around 8 p.m., she said, adding that the robber told her not to talk. She told the robber that if he wanted money she would give everything as long as he would not harm her.

The robber wore a white t-shirt, dark pants, black shoes, a hat and a beige cloth covering his face.





The victim said the robber told her to turn around, and when she did, he tied her hands and brought her to the back of the store. He then covered her mouth with a cloth and placed her on the floor behind a clothing rack.

The robber then broke the cash register and fled with $1,200 cash.

The victim said she was able to free herself and went to the bathroom at the back of the store. From there, she said, she shouted for help through a small window.

She said the whole incident happened “very fast — it took maybe 5 minutes,” she added.

The Department of Public Safety and Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help.

“Please contact the Crime Stoppers hotline at 234-7272 should you want to remain anonymous or use our website at www.nmicrimestoppers.net

“Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000 for any information leading to an arrest. It pays to call.”