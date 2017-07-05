Imperial Pacific operations to begin July 6

ON Thursday, July 6, at 5 p.m., Imperial Pacific International will complete the transfer of its temporary live training facility to its multi-million-dollar hotel-resort in Garapan which is expected to generate more revenue for the CNMI government.

Best Sunshine Live will cease its T-Galleria operations on the same day. IPI began operating its training facility two years ago this month at T-Galleria.

Gov. Ralph D.L.G. Torres on Monday commended the departments and agencies for ensuring that IPI met all the requirements to begin operating its permanent facility in Garapan.

“We wanted this facility to open three to four months ago, but we also didn’t want to take any shortcuts in terms of standards and permits that needed to be secured in the right way,” Torres said.

“I’m happy that all the departments and agencies helped make things work and for making sure everything was done the right way.”

Finance Secretary Larrisa Larson, in a separate interview, noted the significant amount of revenue collected by the CNMI government from the temporary facility.

“The shift to the bigger facility…will only be profitable and good for the CNMI,” she added.

Larson believes that revenue will continue to grow with the opening of the casino facility and the continued increase in tourist arrivals,

Since 2015, Imperial Pacific said it has pumped more than $200 million in taxes and fees into the CNMI.

To help promote the local tourism industry, Imperial Pacific said it continues to conduct marketing campaigns abroad.

IPI said it employs close to 1,700 workers in the CNMI.