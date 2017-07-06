Joaquin Kaainoa gets 15 months for burglary, stealing Rice Krispies, Oreo cookies

JOAQUIN R. Kaainoa, 32, who burglarized his aunt’s house in Kagman and stole her Rice Krispies and Oreo cookies, has pled guilty to burglary and will serve 15 months in prison.

Superior Court Presiding Judge Robert Naraja in his conviction and commitment order sentenced Kaainoa to a term of five years imprisonment, all suspended except 15 months. The court also gave Kaainoa credit for time served.

He will be released on March 1, 2018 and will be placed under supervised probation for five years. He was ordered to stay away from his aunt’s house in Kagman 3.

According to the factual basis for the plea, on Nov. 27, 2016, at 11 p.m., Kaainoa unlawfully entered his aunt’s house with the purpose of committing theft.

Police said Kaainoa burglarized his aunt’s house while she and her family were asleep. He stole Rice Krispies, Oreo cookies and milk from the victim’s house worth $20.52, police added.

Kaainoa later confessed to burglarizing his aunt’s house and stealing her Rice Krispies and Oreos.