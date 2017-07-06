Fire destroys auto shop

SI Tong Auto Shop on Middle Road in Puerto Rico was destroyed by fire late Monday night, and the cause is still under investigation.

The auto shop supervisor told Variety that the fire started in the rear of the establishment.

He said there were two people staying at the shop that night, but no one was hurt.

Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services public information officer Derek Gersonde said at 11:43 p.m., they received a call from Department of Public Safety 911 dispatch regarding the structure fire.





At 11:45 p.m., he added, Rescue-1 from the Susupe Fire Station, Engine-2 and Medic-2 from the Garapan Fire Station and Forestry-4 from the Koblerville Fire Station were dispatched to the scene.

The first unit to arrive was at the scene at 11:47 p.m., and the fire was reported controlled at 3:13 a.m. Gersonde said.

DFEMS arson investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire, and updates will be released when available, he added.

At 9 a.m., Tuesday morning, American Red Cross-NMI chapter volunteers arrived at the scene and offered assistance to the auto shop employees.