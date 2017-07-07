Beijing Capital Airlines begins Saipan flight service today

BEIJING Capital Airlines will commence its flight service to Saipan today, Thursday. The inaugural flight is scheduled to arrive on island at 3:30 p.m.

Following the federal court’s dismissal of Beijing Capital Airlines’ lawsuit against the Commonwealth Ports Authority over the 60-day moratorium on all new flights, airline attorney Daniel Guidotti in a statement said they extend their sincere appreciation to the U.S. Department of Transportation and CPA for their generous support and assistance.

The airline withdrew its lawsuit after CPA announced a stay on the 60-day moratorium.

According to Guidotti, Beijing Capital Airlines will provide flights from Hangzhou to Saipan twice weekly. Hangzhou is the capital of Zhejiang province in China with more than nine million residents. It is a leading economic center and an internationally renowned tourist destination, Guidotti said.

Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport, where Beijing Capital Airline flights will originate, is “a sophisticated, modern airport that handles more than 30 million passengers every year, both domestic and international,” Guidotti added.

The airline hopes that these new Hangzhou/Saipan flights will create another bridge of friendship between the CNMI and China, promote the CNMI in China as a “hot” destination for Chinese tourists, and arouse the interests of Chinese investors looking for business opportunities in the CNMI Guidotti said.

Beijing Capital Airlines, he added, has been working with CPA on the Hangzhou/Saipan flight project and cherishes the cooperative relationships built between CPA and Beijing Capital Airlines during the last 16 months.

Beijing Capital Airlines foresees a bright future in the CNMI which includes new tourist travelers on Hangzhou/Saipan flights and strong contributions to the CNMI economy, Guidotti said.