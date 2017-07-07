MHS graduate now Marine senior drill instructor

A MARIANAS High School alumnus, Sgt. Brian Deleon Guerrero, is now a senior drill instructor with Bravo Company at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego.

He recently visited the Marine Recruitment Center on Saipan, according to Gunnery Sgt. Rodney Deleon Guerrero, who is in charge of the island’s recruitment office.

He said Sgt. Brian Deleon Guerrero joined the Marine shortly after he graduated from MHS.

“He’s been away from Saipan for more than four years and is happy to be back home with family and friends,” Gunnery Sgt. Rodney Deleon Guerrero said.





He said Sgt. Brian Deleon Guerrero has been on duty for a year and a half and has trained over 320 Marine recruits during the same period of time.

While on Saipan, Sgt. Brian Deleon Guerrero spoke with local poolees about what life is like for recruits at boot camp.

A poolee is someone who has signed up to become a Marine but has not yet left for the 13 weeks of recruit training at boot camp.

Sgt. Brian Deleon Guerrero answered questions from the poolees, and they “were motivated by his remarks. They all enjoyed his visit,” Gunnery Sgt. Rodney Deleon Guerrero said.