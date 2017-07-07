DPL employee wins $5K grand prize in Liberation raffle draw

AN employee of the Department of Public Lands won the first prize of $5,000 in the Liberation raffle draw on Tuesday night.

Ticket number 51446 belonging to Solely B. Kaipat was picked by 2017 Liberation Queen Peyton Gomez from the raffle box containing about 55,000 stubs.

Liberation Committee chairman Matt Deleon Guerrero announced the winners of the raffle draw before the fireworks display started at 9:30 p.m. at the festivities ground at Garapan Fishing Base.

The $,3000 second prize was won by Alvin Sablan with ticket number 15469 while the third prize of $2,000 went to Steve Pixley with ticket number 74839.

The other winners and their prizes are:

• New iPhone 7 from Docomo Pacific, #24464, Angelane Flores

• One Night Stay at Executive Suite Hyatt Regency Saipan, #73961, No Name

• Brunch for Four at Hyatt Regency Saipan, #17968, No Name

• Club Elan Pass from Hyatt Regency Saipan for Two, #55154, Jade F. Mangubat

• $300 Joeten Shopping Gift Certificate, #21453, Julita Enriquez

• One Year of Fresh Bread from Hafa Adai Bakery, #58397, No Name

• Window Type Aircon from Triple J Truckload Store, #02119, No Name

• Small Refrigerator from Triple J Truckload Store, #10504, The Shack

• Town House Dining Set, #36182, Novert Ambalan

• $200 Gas Gift Certificate from Shell Marianas, #456684, C & R Corporation

• One Year Membership at Gold’s Gym Saipan, #19650, Lisua

• BBQ Grill, Apron, #29808, Tom Santos

• Ten Cases of Budweiser from Marpac, #68319, No Name

• Five Cases of Aloha Maid from Marpac, #14841, Marian Aldan

• Budweiser BBQ Cooler and Lounge Chairs from Marpac, #72292, No Name

• $200 Gift Certificate from McDonald’s Saipan, #46742, Teresita Mostumoto

• $100 Gift Certificate from Pena House, #04770, Jim Sunji

• Two Night Stay at Fiesta Resort & Spa, #11840, Jovan Charfauros

• Brunch for Four at Fiesta Resort & Spa, #31331, V. Richards

• Three Months Yard Cleaning Service from Handy Helpers, #13075, Sinfrosa Ogo

• $100 Gift Certificate from Caravan’s Restaurant, #64850, No Name

• One Year Subscription to Marianas Variety News & Views, #11912, Winona Charfauros

• $100 Gift Certificate from Auto Steam Car Wash, #36496, Clarice Mendoza

• $100 Gift Certificate from Regal Theaters, #14246, Redie Dela Cruz

Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang thanked all those who participated and supported the fundraising raffle draw of the Liberation Royal Court.

He said the turnout at the festivities ground was “record breaking,” and that the celebration will continue until Saturday, July 8.

Apatang said the revenues generated from the festivities will be properly accounted for, adding that they will submit the cost invoices and a summary of expenses to the non-profit Liberation Committee.