Saipan municipal council OKs Felicidad Ogumoro’s appointment to DPL advisory board

THE committee on municipal appointments of the Saipan and Northern Islands Municipal Council has recommended the confirmation of former Rep. Felicidad Ogumoro’s appointment to the Department of Public Lands advisory board.

During Wednesday’s special session, municipal council chairman Luis John Castro said they approved the recommendation of the committee headed by council vice chairman Diego Kaipat and secretary Antonia Tudela.

“We look into her credentials and after reviewing them we found that she is worthy and fit to serve on the board,” Castro said.





He said the committee also noted the former legislator’s “passion for public service.”

“She is willing to serve so the committee recommended her confirmation,” he added.

Ogumoro is a nominee of Northern Islands Mayor Vicente Santos Jr.